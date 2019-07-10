HUNTER, Robert Nolan "Bob." After a long and courageous struggle with cancer, Robert Nolan "Bob" Hunter, age 70, Midlothian, Va., beloved husband, father, grandfather and friend passed away Friday, July 5, 2019, at his home. He retired as Chief of Dental Services at the Mountain Home VA Medical Center, Johnson City, Tenn. Survivors include his wife, Rita Bowlin Hunter; daughter, Shannon Hunter McConville (Chad); two grandchildren; a sister, Cora Lee Hunter Brackett (Teddy); and numerous other family members. A memorial service will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, July 13, at St. Marks Methodist Church. Online guestbook at affinityfuneralservice.com.View online memorial