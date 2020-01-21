HURDLE, Deacon Paul B. Jr. "Barney," departed this life January 16, 2020, at St. Mary's Hospital in Richmond, Va. He is survived by his loving and devoted wife of 53 years, Sally Hurdle; brothers, Jesse and Charles Hurdle (Valerie); sisters, Joyce Johnson, Emma Jones and LaVerne Robinson; three brothers-in-law, three sisters-in-law and a host of nieces, nephews and many devoted special friends. Remains rest at Walter J. Manning Funeral Home, 700 N. 25th St., where viewing will take place Wednesday, January 22, 2020, from 1 to 7:30 p.m. and where the family will also receive friends Wednesday, from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Funeral services will be held at Cedar Street Baptist Church of God, 2301 Cedar St., on Thursday, January 23, 2020, at 11 a.m. Dr. Anthony M. Chandler Sr., pastor, officiating. Interment Forest Lawn Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Family Life Center at Cedar Street Baptist Church of God.View online memorial
HURDLE, DEACON PAUL JR.
Service information
Jan 22
Viewing
Wednesday, January 22, 2020
12:00PM-8:00PM
Manning Funeral Home
700 North 25th Street
Richmond, VA 23223
Jan 22
Family will receive friends
Wednesday, January 22, 2020
6:00PM-7:30PM
Manning Funeral Home
700 North 25th Street
Richmond, VA 23223
Jan 23
Celebration of Life
Thursday, January 23, 2020
11:00AM
Cedar Street Baptist Church of God
2301 Cedar Street
Richmond, VA 23223
Jan 23
Burial
Thursday, January 23, 2020
12:00AM
Forest Lawn Cemetery
4000 Pilots Lane
Richmond, VA 23222
