HURTT, Verna Mills, 101, of Richmond, went to be with the Lord on August 24, 2019. She was preceded in death by her husband, Jesse Hurtt; sisters, Jeanette Chisholm, Myrtle Hill, Dulice Barnes, Clara White (Buster); and brother, Moody Mills. She is survived by her daughter, Barbara Jean Alvis and her husband, Harold, of Goochland; grandchildren, Benjie Alvis (Jeanne), Dawn Engel (Todd); great-grandchildren, Lauren Lawson (Kyle), Brook Engel, Brent Alvis, Sydney Alvis and Madison Engel. Her family will receive friends Wednesday, August 28, 2019, at the Chapel of Little Sisters of the Poor, 1503 Michaels Rd., Richmond, Va., from 9 to 9:45 a.m. followed by the funeral service. Interment will be at 11:30 a.m. in Woodland Cemetery, 11310 Hanover Ave., Ashland. Many thanks for all the care and love she received at Little Sisters of the Poor during the last 10 years. In lieu of flowers, please make contributions to the Little Sisters of the Poor, 1503 Michaels Rd., Richmond, Va. 23229.