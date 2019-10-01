HUTCHINSON, JOYCE

HUTCHINSON, Joyce LaVerne Robinson, 85, of Richmond, departed this life Thursday, September 26, 2019. She was preceded in death by her devoted husband of 50 years, William Hutchinson Sr. She leaves to cherish her loving memory daughters, Patrice Randall (Calvin), Ivy Pleasants (devoted son-in-law, Christopher Pleasants); son, William Hutchinson Jr.; grandsons, Javon Randall, Christopher and Christian Pleasants; great-grandsons, Javion Randall and Makai Knight; devoted twin sister, Jean Hobson; and a host of other relatives and friends. Remains rest at March Funeral Home, 2110 E. Laburnum Ave., where viewing will be held 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesday, October 2, 2019, and where the family will receive friends from 6 to 7 p.m. Celebration of Life service 12 noon Thursday, October 3, 2019, at 31st Street Baptist Church, 823 N. 31st St. Interment Forest Lawn Cemetery.

