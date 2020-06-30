HUTCHINSON, Mary Daniel, 86, departed this life on Saturday, June 27, 2020. Mrs. Hutchinson worked many years as a receptionist at the Bank of Essex, and she was a longtime member of Tappahannock United Methodist Church. She is survived by her two sons, C.G. Hutchinson of Riner, Virginia and R.C. "Ricky" Hutchinson III of Tappahannock, Virginia; one grandson and six nieces. A private family graveside will be held at Yeocomico Episcopal Parish, Kinsale, Virginia. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Tappahannock United Methodist Church Building Fund (P.O. Box 326, Tappahannock, Va. 22560), the Tappahannock Rescue Squad (P.O. Box 583, Tappahannock, Va. 22560) or to the Tappahannock-Essex Volunteer Fire Department (P.O. Box 807, Tappahannock, Va. 22560). Faulkner Funeral Homes, Marks-Bristow Chapel, is assisting the family with arrangements.View online memorial
