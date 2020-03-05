HUTSON, Charles J. "Chuck," 78, died Friday, February 28, 2020, at home surrounded by his loving family. Born on December 16, 1941, in West Chester, Pa., he was the son of the late Dorothy M. Fooks and Richard Bulgin. Chuck served his country proudly in the U.S. Army and was with the Richmond City Police Department for 25 years. Survivors include his daughters, Dawn Beaver (Michael) and Saundra Martin (Barry); three grandchildren, Joshua Allen, Zachary Martin and Ally Martin; and one sister, Susan Marshall (Gary). He was predeceased by his wife, Marian K. Hutson. Services will be held privately. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to American Cancer Society. A guestbook is available at www.leefhandcrematory.com. Lee Funeral Home & Crematory of Little River/North Myrtle Beach is serving the family.View online memorial
