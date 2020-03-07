HUTSON, Kenneth Thomas, 69, of Henrico County, passed away Thursday, February 27, 2020. Mr. Hutson was a veteran of the U.S. Marine Corps. Survivors include his wife, Patricia; three children, Erik, Kimberlee and Bryon; and seven grandchildren. The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, March 9, at Affinity Funeral Service Richmond Chapel, 2720 Enterprise Pkwy., Richmond, Va. 23294. A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, March 10, at the Virginia Veterans Cemetery at Amelia. Online guestbook is available at affinityfuneralservice.com.View online memorial
