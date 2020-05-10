HYDE, Browning A., passed away April 25, 2020. He was born April 23, 1992 in Richmond, Va., to Elizabeth and Eric Hyde. He was preceded in death by his grandfather, Fred Butler; and grandmother, Joan Levenson. He is survived by his parents; son, Landon A. Hyde; grandparents, Mari Lee Butler, Richard and Lynn Hyde and Steve Levenson; 13 aunts and uncles and 20 cousins. Browning had unmeasured love for his family and was a brother to his friends. Browning had a great love for music and art. He loved the outdoors and found all beauty in nature. In his 28 years he touched many lives and will be remembered by his infectious smile and laughter. A celebration of his life will be held at a later date to be announced.View online memorial
