HYDE, FRANK JR.

HYDE, Frank Taylor Jr., passed away on February 7, 2020, from heart failure after a year-long battle with cancer. Taylor, 72 years old, was a lifelong resident of Richmond. He attended St. Christopher's School, a source of many stalwart friends, Christchurch School and as a Kappa Sigma graduated from Hampden-Sydney College. After serving in the Army National Guard, he began a successful career in bond sales with North Carolina National Bank and Wheat First Securities, later retiring from Davenport & Co. One of his passions was his family and its genealogy, which enabled him to become a proud member of The Society of the Cincinnati. Other pursuits included hunting, fishing, backgammon, his many friends and Labrador Retrievers. He's remembered as a scrappy competitor from his school days to later participation in backgammon events around the country and several international fishing competitions, once as part of a team that placed 11th in the world out of 84 teams. Despite facing many challenges throughout his life, Taylor lived a life full of flair, fun, joy and a certain wildness that his friends and family will remember well. Taylor is survived by his sister, Terry Hyde Ketchem of Charleston, S.C.; and his dog, Sam; having been predeceased by his parents, Frank Taylor Hyde and Katherine Lorraine Hyde; his sister, Janet Lorraine Hyde; and brother, William Bradford Hyde. A memorial service is planned for Saturday, February 22, 2020, 11 a.m. at St. Christopher's School Chapel and Reception in the Alumni Hall. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to The Virginia Home or St. Christopher's School.View online memorial
