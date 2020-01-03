HYDRICK, Elizabeth Graybill, 92, died on December 30, 2019, in Richmond, Virginia. She was predeceased by her husbands, Robert Lewis Graybill and Augustus Salley Hydrick; her brother, Hubert Charles Cox; and her daughter, Elizabeth Thornton Graybill. Survivors include her daughter, Julie Graybill (Robert G. Smith Jr.) of New Orleans, La.; daughter, Lyn Graybill (Jamie Aliperti) of St. Simons Island, Ga.; granddaughter, Pia Aliperti (Alex Dryden) of N.Y., N.Y.; grandson, Britt Aliperti of New Orleans, La.; and a sister-in-law, Jean Karren Cox of Cocoa Beach, Fla. She was born in Abbeville, South Carolina, in 1927. She graduated from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill in 1947, one of the first two graduates of the Communications Department. She worked for radio stations as program director and writer in Columbia and Orangeburg, South Carolina and later at NBC in New York. In addition, she was a writer for Think Magazine and for the News Bureau at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. Mrs. Hydrick was a charter member of River Road Presbyterian Church, a former member of the River Road Garden Club, member of the Tuckahoe Women's Club, the Virginia Museum, the Richmond Lawyer's Auxiliary and a former volunteer at Children's Hospital. She tutored for years in the Micah Program in the Richmond Public Schools. She enjoyed bridge, tennis and especially her Sunday school class, whom she considered family. A memorial service will be held Monday, January 6, at 11 a.m. at River Road Presbyterian Church. A reception following the memorial service will be held in the church parlor. The family suggests that memorial contributions be made to Tuckahoe Rescue Squad, River Road Presbyterian Church or the charity of your choice.View online memorial
