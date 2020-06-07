HYMAN, Karen W., 63, returned to her Heavenly Father on June 4, 2020. Karen grew up in the Mechanicsville area; the daughter of (the late) Doris M. Harris Wickham and James Spencer Wickham Sr. of Henrico County. Karen lived in Glen Allen for many years actively involved in her children's lives; coaching cheering and being a sideline mother for many a baseball game. She loved the beach and lived in the Outer Banks for many years until she became ill and moved back to Richmond, Va. Her time with her family was always special to her and they had many opportunities to travel and spend time at the beach. Karen is survived by her husband, W. Roger Hyman of Chesterfield County; her children, Forrest Smith (Teri), Chad Smith (Amy), Amber Hutcherson (Trey), Nick Myers, Sierra Hyman, Magen Churchill (Matt), David Hyman, Brittany Smith, Shelley Hyman and Will Bass; eight grandchildren that she loved dearly, Chase Smith, Blake Smith, Kenzie Smith, Colby Hutcherson, Kloe Smith, Sophie Smith, Reece Smith, Cooper Hutcherson and Logan Churchill; her siblings, James Spencer Wickham Jr., Merrie W. Cosby, Carol W. Adams, Robin W. Bass, Ann Michelle Bailey; 16 nieces and nephews and 37 great-nieces and nephews. Karen was an incredibly special person with a very big heart, never turning away a child who needed helping, fostering many children, all who became a part of her family. The family will visit with family and friends, Monday, June 8, 2020, from 6 to 8 p.m. at Monaghan Funeral Home, 7300 Creighton Parkway, Mechanicsville, Va. A graveside service will be held 3 p.m. Tuesday, June 9, 2020, at Signal Hill Memorial Park, 12360 Hanover Courthouse Rd., Hanover, Va. 23069.View online memorial
To send flowers to the family of Karen Hyman, please visit Tribute Store.
Service information
Jun 8
Visitation
Monday, June 8, 2020
6:00PM-8:00AM
6:00PM-8:00AM
Monaghan Funeral Home Chapel
7300 Creighton Pkwy
Mechanicsville, VA 23111
7300 Creighton Pkwy
Mechanicsville, VA 23111
Guaranteed delivery before the Visitation begins.