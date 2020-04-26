ILARIO, Charles Anthony, 62, died suddenly of a heart attack at home on Tuesday, April 21, in Richmond, Virginia. Known as Charlie to most, Chad to others and as a sharp-dressed man to all, Charlie was born in the Bronx and came of age in New York during the gritty 70s and 80s, spending late nights at clubs and honing his lifelong passion for music. Charlie loved family, all animals, especially dogs, clothes, music, clothes, his friends, movies, boots, good books, more music and clothes. He was a keen observer and a witty storyteller, and never missed an opportunity to tease a smile out of you. He loved New York City, his hometown, then brought his streetwise cool to Richmond, and the place was never the same. He cut hair for a living, and sometimes for fun, using his friends and family as his muses. Charlie is survived by his loving daughter, Maria and her partner, Eric; his former partner and Maria's mother, Sarah; his mother, Mary; his aunt, Cathy; his uncle, Tom and Tom's wife, Linda; his sister, Lisa and her husband, John; and his brother, James and his partner, Karen. He leaves behind many admiring nephews, nieces and cousins; as well as many lifelong friends, including Leslie, Carl and Shari, who became defacto family. Charlie was preceded in death by his father, Carmine Ilario. Charlie will be laid to rest in Richmond's Hollywood Cemetery, just feet from where he once lived and raised his daughter. A memorial will be held in Richmond, at a time in the near future when lots of good friends can gather safely and noisily. In lieu of flowers, please contribute to the kind of small business in your area that meant so much to Charlie. Then get a haircut!View online memorial
