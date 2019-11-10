ILCH, Susan Armstrong, was embraced by angels as she ascended to heaven on November 7, 2019, to join her parents, Elwood and Rosemary Armstrong. Left to cherish her memory are her loving husband of 30 years, Gary; her beloved children, Nicholas and Jessica; her brother, Elwood; best friends and sisters, Laurie, Janice and Christy; and mother-in-law, Maria Ilch (Rolf). Much appreciation to good friend and caregiver, Fatou. Susan touched all who knew her by her never-ending strength and courage relying on her faith, family and friends. Her sense of humor never faltered in any circumstance. She loved VT, Redskins football, NASCAR, Christmas, snow, the beach, dolphins, hummingbirds and cooking. A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, November 23, at Berea Baptist Church, 15421 Pouncy Tract Rd., Rockville, Va. 23146. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Pauley Heart Center at VCU Medical Center, where nurses and staff feel like family.View online memorial