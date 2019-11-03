Jeff Arrowsmith 2/3/61 - 11/3/18 What a life you lived. You lived life enjoying it to the fullest but took time along the way to help others. There's no doubt there were many prayers thanking you for your compassion and generosity. From your friends we wish you God speed. Thank you for all the laughter and good times. Thank God we have memories. See you on the other side. Kevin
