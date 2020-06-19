BOWMAN-ELLIS, LORETTA

LORETTA L. BOWMAN-ELLIS Sept. 24, 1937 ~ June 19, 2007 Meanwhile these three remain: faith, hope, and love; and the greatest of these is love. 1 Corinthians 13:13. You were the heart and soul of our family. You were a caring and devoted wife and mother who made our home a special and vibrant place. You embodied the true spirit of love and poured into us lessons of humanity. You taught us that self-worth directly reflects how we treat others and we continue to hold your words close to our hearts. Our precious angel, we thank you for your wisdom and thoughtfulness. Your legacy of love will always be our guiding light. Howell, Brenda, Paulette, and Sonya
