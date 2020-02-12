BRYANT Shawn Michael Bryant June 24, 1984 Feb. 12, 2005 Nothing in life prepares us for losing someone we love so much.nothing. Fifteen years ago, our lives would be altered forever but even though we cannot see you, you are right by our sides each and every day. The powerful love we shared guides us and brings us strength and comfort. We know that God has you in His loving arms and that we will someday be together again throughout eternity. AlwaysYour Loving Family
