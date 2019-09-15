BRYCE, LAWRENCE 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter SMS Email Obituaries Death Notices News Obituaries In Memoriam Cards Of Thanks Recent Obituaries Gallery Search Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Lawrence Bryce Jr. Happy birthday. Still missing you. Love, family Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Obituaries in the News Thursday, September 12, 2019 Ed Peeples, longtime civil and human rights activist and VCU professor, dies at 84 Ed Peeples never could pass up a good cause or a good fight. Tuesday, September 03, 2019 'A gentleman and a gentle man': Richmond financial titan and philanthropist S. Buford Scott dies Sidney Buford Scott, a titan in the business world who helped build the financial brokerage … More News Obituaries Cemetery Lots DALE MEMORIAL PARK Dale Memorial- Two side by side spaces for sale, valued at $2995 ea. $2000 ea. I will pay 1/… GREENWOOD MEMORIAL GARDENS GREENWOOD MEMORIAL GARDENS - 2 plots side by side with vaults and marker, Field of Honor. Bo… HOLLYWOOD CEMETERY HOLLYWOOD CEMETERY Two side-by-side plots. Details: judybcrothers@gmail.com WASHINGTON MEMORIAL PARK Washington Memorial Park Lakeside Gardens section 1 cemetery plot. 804-226-1850 More Cemetery Lots