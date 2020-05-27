COLEMAN, LEONARD

Leonard E. Coleman You left us one year ago today, it still hurts as if it was yesterday. Your body left us, but your spirit is still with us everday. We feel it. We miss you so very much. Rest in Peace. When I get there I will wake you and we will be together forever. Till I see you again. Love, Jean and family

