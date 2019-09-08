COLES, CHARLES

In Loving Memory of Mr. Charles C. Coles From your Family I shall pass through this world but once. Any good thing that I can do, or any kindness that I can show to mankind, let me do it now; let me not defer or neglect it, for I shall not pass this way again~Stephen Grellet How Great Thou Art O Lord, my God, when I in awesome wonder, consider all the worlds Thy Hands have made. I see the stars, I hear the rolling thunder, thy power throughout the universe displayed. Then sings my soul, my Saviour God, to Thee, how great Thou art, how great Thou art. ~Carrie Underwood