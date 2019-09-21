CONWAY Charles H. "Charlie" III It's hard to believe it's been six years ago that we lost you. It feels like yesterday some times and other times a life time. We all miss you So much and Love you more than we can say. All our love - Myra, Tammie, Charles "Chuck", Stephanie, Hunter, the girls and numerous friends
