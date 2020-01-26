COOR, NATHANIEL Nathaniel Coor was born in Goldsboro, NC and moved to Brooklyn, NY as a teen by himself. He retired in Richmond, VA after working 25 years (Post Office MVO) to be with his daughters and grandson. He is no longer suffering and is forever resting in a better place. Rather than mourn, we will celebrate his legacy. He lived through segregation in the South, raised during The Great Depression, fought in World War II and Korean War, saw the Civil Rights Movement, and voted for a African American President. He was an avid reader, sportsman, loved music and played instruments. A great husband, a great father and grandfather, great brother, a great role model and a great man. Your family: Hilda Ann, Chrisantha, Nedra & Ryan
