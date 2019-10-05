COWARDIN, STEVE

Steve W. Cowardin Aug. 31, 1952 - Oct. 5, 2009 Ten years have gone by. Steve, with tearful eyes I watched you suffer and saw you fade away. Although I loved you dearly, I could not make you stay. Love & Miss you, Mom & Family
