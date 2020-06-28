Davis and Goodall John E. Davis Jr. 1/5/1933-6/30/2018 Valencia Davis Goodall 11/8/1960- 6/7/2018 Sadly missed along life's way, quietly remembered every day. No longer in our life to share, but in our hearts, you both are always there. We miss and love you both always! Your Loving Wife/Mother - Vera B. Davis; Son-in-Law/ Husband - Rev. Daniel Goodall, Sr.; Grandchildren/Children - Daniel, Jr. and Monica V. Goodall; Daughter & Son-in-Law/Sister & Brother-in-Law - Terry D. and Wayne Mayo.

