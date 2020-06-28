Davis and Goodall John E. Davis Jr. 1/5/1933-6/30/2018 Valencia Davis Goodall 11/8/1960- 6/7/2018 Sadly missed along life's way, quietly remembered every day. No longer in our life to share, but in our hearts, you both are always there. We miss and love you both always! Your Loving Wife/Mother - Vera B. Davis; Son-in-Law/ Husband - Rev. Daniel Goodall, Sr.; Grandchildren/Children - Daniel, Jr. and Monica V. Goodall; Daughter & Son-in-Law/Sister & Brother-in-Law - Terry D. and Wayne Mayo.
Most Popular
-
Racial justice advocates arm themselves to keep the peace at Robert E. Lee statue
-
WATCH NOW: 'It is not financially feasible': Kings Dominion and Busch Gardens won't reopen under Phase 3 restrictions
-
WATCH NOW: Northam says Virginia will move to Phase Three on July 1
-
Virginia Board of Education statement
-
UPDATED: Stoney announces new Richmond Police chief as Interim chief steps down after 11 days