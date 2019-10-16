DISSE, JESSE 9 min ago Facebook Twitter SMS Email Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save JESSE DISSE Happy Anniversary Baby. We love and miss you. Ronnie and our boys Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Most Popular Firefighting foam leaves toxic legacy in drinking water near military bases Richmond drivers among the worst in America, according to new study Dominion Energy to demolish office tower early next year, but replacement uncertain 450-plus apartments, 128-room hotel to transform part of West Broad Street west of Scott's Addition Woman killed by Pulse bus near Siegel Center in Richmond 'was extremely kind and very positive' Obituary Sections Card of ThanksCemetery LotsDeath NoticesNews Featured ObitsGalleryIn MemoriamNews ObituariesSearch Obituaries Remembering Loved Ones Submit an obituary or in memoriam noticeFuneral homes often submit obituaries as a service to families. However, we are happy to accept submissions from family members pending proper verification of death. For pricing and submission instructions, contact us at 804-643-4414 or by email. Email us Death Notices Obituary list for October 16, 2019 Obituary list for October 15, 2019 Obituary list for October 14, 2019 Obituary list for October 13, 2019 Obituary list for October 12, 2019 Cemetery Lots SUNSET MEMORIAL PARK Sunset Memorial Park Tandem mausoleum, level 2, inside chapel, 2 spaces. $6500. Deluxe compa… More Cemetery Lots