DUCKENFIELD, EASTER

Easter G. Duckenfield It's been two years since you joined Dad in Heaven, yet it still feels like it was yesterday. You will always be in our hearts and minds! We miss and love you, your sons (Dwayne and Kevin), sisters (Anita, Sheila & Wanda), Grandchildren (Yasmine, Mason, Caden, Donovan & Teagan), and family

