DUNCAN, MARTHA 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter SMS Email Obituaries Death Notices News Obituaries In Memoriam Cards Of Thanks Recent Obituaries Gallery Search Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save MARTHA S. DUNCAN Loved and missed - Bernice Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Obituaries in the News Monday, August 05, 2019 Anne Worrell, matron of newspaper company and philanthropist, dies at 99 "She was very gracious, very smart, and really cared about the Miller Center's nonpartisan approach." Wednesday, July 31, 2019 "We should all learn from him': Holocaust survivor Bud Brodecki, who immigrated to Richmond, dies at 98 The German High Command unconditionally surrendered to the Allies on May 7, 1945, effective … More News Obituaries Cemetery Lots WESTHAMPTON MEMORIAL PARK Westhampton Memorial Park 1 lot. The Upper Room section, $4,800. Call 804-837-3110 More Cemetery Lots