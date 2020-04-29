FLEMING, Phyllis Apr 29, 2020 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Deaconess Phyllis Fleming, age 82, of Richmond, Va., entered into eternal rest April 29, 2019. To plant a tree in memory of Phyllis FLEMING as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Most Popular UPDATE: COVID-19 cases in Virginia increase by 804; deaths in Richmond area up to 137 As people stay home, Earth turns wilder and cleaner. These before-and-after images show the change. 'A kind, polite and caring young man': Deep Run football player dies in boating accident on Lake Anna Two more Richmond restaurants have closed for good, bringing total Richmond restaurant closures since March to 8 UPDATED: 'A casualty of the war': ER doctor, 49, on coronavirus duty in New York kills herself in Virginia Obituary Sections Card of ThanksCemetery LotsDeath NoticesNews Featured ObitsGalleryIn MemoriamNews ObituariesSearch Obituaries Remembering Loved Ones Submit an obituary or in memoriam noticeFuneral homes often submit obituaries as a service to families. However, we are happy to accept submissions from family members pending proper verification of death. For pricing and submission instructions, contact us at 804-643-4414 or by email. Email us Death Notices Obituary list for April 29, 2020 Obituary list for April 28, 2020 Obituary list for April 27, 2020 Obituary list for April 26, 2020 Obituary list for April 25, 2020 Cemetery Lots WESTHAMPTON MEMORIAL PARK WESTHAMPTON MEMORIAL PARK - 3 cemetery plots for sale. Section: Four Seasons Garden, $3300 p… More Cemetery Lots