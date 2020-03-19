FURMAN, JOSEPHINE

Josephine Epps Furman 3/19/28-12/2/12 In loving memory of our mother and grandmother. Missing your sweet, smiling face and your heart of gold. Happy Heavenly Birthday. Olwin, Kathie & Grandchildren
Remembering Loved Ones
