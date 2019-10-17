GRAY - In loving memory of our Mom and Grannie, Olivia E. Gray, on her 94th birthday. You gave us years of happiness. Then came sorrow and tears. But you left us beautiful memories to treasure through the years. Happy Birthday Mom! We love you and miss you. Walkie, Sonya and Daryl
Remembering Loved Ones
