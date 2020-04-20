GREEN, ERNEST

Ernest Green 4/20/2019 We thought of you today But that's nothing new. We thought about you yesterday, And days before that too. We think of you in silence. We often speak your name. Now all we have are memories. And your picture in a frame. Your memory is our keepsake. With which we'll never part. God has you in his keeping We have you in our hearts! We love and miss you dearly! Your loving wife Lois, children, & grandchildren
