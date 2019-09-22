GREENE, LILLIAN

Lillian E. Greene In loving memory of our Mother, Grandmother and Aunt, Lillian E. Greene. You left us beautiful memories, your love is still our guide. Although we cannot see you, you're always at our side. We will always love you. With love, Daughters, Diane Jackson, LaVerne Freeman, Grandchildren, Bernard Cheatham Jr., Family & Friends
