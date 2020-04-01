HARRELL, WILLIE

Deacon Willie James Harrell You left us five years ago today. A million times we needed you, a million times we cried, if love alone could have saved you, you never would have died. In life we loved you dearly, in death we love you still. In our hearts you hold a place no one else can ever fill. It broke our hearts to lose you, but you didn't go alone. Part of us went with you, the day that God took you home. Love, your wife and family
To plant a tree in memory of WILLIE HARRELL as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.