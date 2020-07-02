HARRIS, ARCHIE

A few clouds from time to time. High around 90F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph..
ARCHIE L. HARRIS SR. 2008-2020 A Good Friend and A Great Boss Bubba Kain
