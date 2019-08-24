HARRIS, STANLEY

IN LOVING MEMORY OF STANLEY C. HARRIS One year ago today, on August 24, 2018, you slipped away from us into the arms of our heavenly father. The pain of your loss weighs heavily on our hearts and we miss you more than we can express. We know your spirit will be with us forever because you taught us by example what it meant to be a loving, kind, generous, and thoughtful husband, father, grandfather, and friend. With Love and Gratitude, Your Wife, Children and Their Families. Gladys, Chris, Chad & Adrienne