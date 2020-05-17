HICKMAN, VIRGINIA

Deaconess Virginia Hall Hickman God called you home and gave you your Heavenly angel wings 1 year ago on May 16, 2019. We miss you so much and know that we can never fill the void that is left in our hearts. You raised us to know and understand that no matter what that God is the author and finisher of our faith...and so even today, as the tears still flow, and our hearts are still broken we thank God for the Proverbs 31 mother, sister, grandmother, great-grandmother, aunt and friend that he placed in our lives. We love you mama and miss you more and more every day! Sleep in Heavenly Peace. We will see you in the morning! Love Always the Family.
