Keith Hockaday Oct. 26, 1966 - Sept. 27, 1993 In loving remembrance of my son who went to live with Jesus 26 years ago. Nothing can ever take away the love a heart holds dear. Fond memories linger everyday. Remembrance keeps you near. Love, Mom
Keith Hockaday Oct. 26, 1966 - Sept. 27, 1993 In loving remembrance of my son who went to live with Jesus 26 years ago. Nothing can ever take away the love a heart holds dear. Fond memories linger everyday. Remembrance keeps you near. Love, Mom
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.