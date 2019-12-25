Carl H. Alford This is our first Christmas without you. God took him home, it was His will, but in our hearts, we love him still. His memory is as dear today, as in the hour he passed away. We often sit and think of him when we are all alone, for memory is the only friend that grief can call its own. Your wife, Hattie B., daughters, Carleen and Chanel, son-in-law, William, and your two grandchildren, Natalie and Nathaniel
To plant a tree in memory of CARL ALFORD as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.