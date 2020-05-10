BODRICK, Gracie Mae

Gracie Mae Bodrick Mother's Day 43 years ago was never the same for you, as I was your unexpected Mother's Day bundle of joy. It was also the same year you lost your own Mother. Mother's Day now will never be the same for me! Missing you so very much Mom! My first Mother's Day without you is definitely humbling! Happy Mother's Day Gracie Mae!!!!!! Love, Meka

