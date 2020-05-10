BODRICK, GRACIE

Some clouds this evening will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. Low 39F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph..
Some clouds this evening will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. Low 39F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph.
Updated: May 11, 2020 @ 8:16 pm
Gracie Mae Bodrick Happy Mother's Day Love children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to families. However, we are happy to accept submissions from family members pending proper verification of death. For pricing and submission instructions, contact us at 804-643-4414 or by email.
WESTHAMPTON MEMORIAL & CREMATION PARK - For sale: 2 side by side cemetery plots availabl…
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.