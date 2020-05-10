COSBY - Thelma Mama, We have always sensed your presence around us and we are blessed knowing that the strength of your watchful, protective spirit continues to guide us in ways that speak your truth. As we reflect on the many life lessons that you taught us, we pause to thank you. Only a Mother would know what we would need in such a time as this. The world is in a turmoil, families are facing challenges to overcome what is being called a global pandemic in the form of a virus. We may be physically separated for sometime to come but we are always together in faith, spirit and prayer. We love, miss and will forever be thankful that you were our Mother. Your children; Lloyd, Francen, Francella, Anthony and Zelma
