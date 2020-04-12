HENRY, JOAN Apr 12, 2020 36 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save In Loving Memory of Joan E. Henry April 23, 1939 -April 25, 2017 Love, your family To plant a tree in memory of JOAN HENRY as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Most Popular Northam signs five gun control measures, seeks to amend two others Their mother tested positive for the coronavirus. No one told them, and now she has a few days to live. Five employees at DuPont's Chesterfield plant have tested positive for the coronavirus; plant operations continue Booze delivered: Virginia ABC to allow distilleries to ship directly to consumers Death count reaches 28 at Canterbury - ages 56 to 102 Obituary Sections Card of ThanksCemetery LotsDeath NoticesNews Featured ObitsGalleryIn MemoriamNews ObituariesSearch Obituaries Remembering Loved Ones Submit an obituary or in memoriam noticeFuneral homes often submit obituaries as a service to families. However, we are happy to accept submissions from family members pending proper verification of death. For pricing and submission instructions, contact us at 804-643-4414 or by email. Email us Death Notices Obituary list for April 12, 2020 Obituary list for April 11, 2020 Obituary list for April 10, 2020 Obituary list for April 9, 2020 Obituary list for April 8, 2020 Cemetery Lots Westhampton MEMORIAL Cemetery plot and vault for sale at Westhampton Memorial. We will offer the plot at a discou… More Cemetery Lots