HUTCHINS, LAWRENCE

Lawrence G. Hutchins, Sr. A granddaddy's love is special. A gift beyond compare. The only thing better than having you as a granddaddy, is our children got to have you as a great-grandfather. Great-granddaddy, we want to hear your voice, see your smile and hold your hand again. We miss & love you. Lori, Nachelle, Melanie; your granddaughters, Austin, Landon, Alvin; your great-grandsons
