JEFFERSON, CAROL

Carol Jefferson Mama & Grandmama, On Sept. 24, 2019 our world was turned upside down by your sudden and unexpected passing. We can make all the plans we want, but God directs our steps. Mama you left an everlasting legacy, that was your faithful and obedient walk with your almighty God. The Bible says God is our foundation, but mom you were the cement that held our family together. There is a huge, empty hole that will never be filled. We miss you mama. The grandkids miss you, your friends and siblings miss you, and most especially, Daddy. You were an angel sent from heaven, now heaven has it's angel back. Holding you in our hearts forever. Love your, kids, grandkids and husband.
Remembering Loved Ones
