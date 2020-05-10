Pauline Lewis May 7, 1913 November 29, 1994 Though we can no longer send you cards or give you gifts or even call you on your birthday (May 7) and this Mother's Day, there is one thing we can do. We can cherish the memories of the times that we were blessed to have been able to do those things. Mom, Happy Birthday and Mother's Day from your family. You still live in our hearts forever. Love always, the Lewis Family

