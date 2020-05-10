Pauline Lewis May 7, 1913 November 29, 1994 Though we can no longer send you cards or give you gifts or even call you on your birthday (May 7) and this Mother's Day, there is one thing we can do. We can cherish the memories of the times that we were blessed to have been able to do those things. Mom, Happy Birthday and Mother's Day from your family. You still live in our hearts forever. Love always, the Lewis Family
Most Popular
-
A big week: Former UVA star Bryce Hall gets engaged days after being chosen in the NFL draft
-
'Every day is a bad day': Richmond restaurant owners are doing everything they can to hang on. Some days are easier than others.
-
Northam orders non-essential businesses closed for another week, but says reopening could begin next Friday
-
Phase One of reopening Virginia allows salons and patios to open; dining rooms and gyms must stay closed
-
Q&A: Some things to know about the 'murder hornet,' now in the US
Remembering Loved Ones
WESTHAMPTON MEMORIAL & CREMATION PARK - For sale: 2 side by side cemetery plots availabl…