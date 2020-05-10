Happy Mother's Day In Memory of PATSY M. MARR Aug. 29, 1933 - June 26, 2015 Thinking of you today, this is from your loving daughter, Rena Talley. I said a Mother's Day prayer for you to thank the Lord above for blessing me with a lifetime of your tenderhearted love. I thanked God for the caring you've shown me through the years, for the closeness we've enjoyed in time of laughter and of tears. And so I, Rena, thank you from the heart for all you've done for me, and I bless the Lord for giving me the best mother there could be! I love you Mom! Miss you very much! Your loving daughter, Rena Talley
