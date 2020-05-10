McDANIEL, FLORENCE

McDANIEL In loving memory of Florence M. McDaniel, dear wife and mother. Happy Mother's Day to you, my dear mom. Even with my years in this world really starting to add up, I still wish I could somehow on a day like Mother's Day sit down and talk with you for maybe 5 minutes. Who knows I might not even be able to say anything. I'd just give you a hug, sit down, hold your hand and smile. You had such a joy and beauty to you that perfect strangers would often see you and start smiling back at you right away. I was and always will be blessed to have had you with me on this earth until your heavenly journey started on February 18, 2005. I will always miss you, but I have the memories of your love, kindness and wisdom to keep me going. Love you, mom. Your son, Roland Jr.
Most Popular
-
A big week: Former UVA star Bryce Hall gets engaged days after being chosen in the NFL draft
-
'Every day is a bad day': Richmond restaurant owners are doing everything they can to hang on. Some days are easier than others.
-
Northam orders non-essential businesses closed for another week, but says reopening could begin next Friday
-
Phase One of reopening Virginia allows salons and patios to open; dining rooms and gyms must stay closed
-
Q&A: Some things to know about the 'murder hornet,' now in the US
Remembering Loved Ones
WESTHAMPTON MEMORIAL & CREMATION PARK - For sale: 2 side by side cemetery plots availabl…