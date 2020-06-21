McDANIEL In loving memory of Roland McDaniel, Sr., beloved husband and father. Happy Father's Day to you, my dear dad. I still wonder how you managed to take care of so many things in life. You were always so helpful and dependable, and you did it all with such a positive outlook. It was easy to know your helping people was just a genuine part of you all I had to do was see the look on your face when you were helping someone. You were 93 when you joined Mom in Heaven on January 10, 2014. You had been here with me for 61 years, but I couldn't help but wish I'd had more time to spend with you. Thanks for all the lessons I learned just by being blessed with you as my father. I still think of you and miss you every day. Love, Roland Jr.

