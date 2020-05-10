Lucille and Johnetta "Runt" Morton Happy Heavenly Mother's Day. My mom's name is Lucille Morton and my wife's name is Johnetta "Runt" Morton. Deep in my heart you'll always stay loved and missed everyday. Johnetta joined my mother on December 14, 2019. If roses grow in Heaven, dear Lord, please pick a bunch for me. Place them in my mom, my wife, my two sisters and niece's arms and tell them they are from me, tell them that I love and miss them.
Remembering Loved Ones
