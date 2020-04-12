Eleven years ago this week our world lost two of its brightest lights. We miss you, Dad and Granddaddy. Neal Newton Sr. would be 62 years old. He is survived by his daughter and son, who still miss him very much and wish he'd lived to meet his grandchildren. He's also survived by his beloved "Mama," his two brothers, and sister. Donald Newton Sr. would be celebrating his 89th birthday this week. He's still missed very much by his wife Shirley, his two surviving sons, surviving daughter, and his nine grandchildren. Until we meet again we love you.
Remembering Loved Ones
Cemetery plot and vault for sale at Westhampton Memorial. We will offer the plot at a discou…