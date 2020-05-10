PUGH, EATHEL

Eathel M. Pugh Born 4/30/15 to Hugh and Gettie Whitacre. She had four sisters and four brothers. They all grew up on a farm in Gore, Virginia. She married Smith Marshall Pugh on 5/13/39. They had two sons and a daughter, my mom, Joan Pugh Luebehusen. Eathel gave freely of her heart and her time without reservation to everyone. She never had a harsh word or judgmental thought. She could predict the weather by looking at the trees, and she could sing a hymn from down in her belly. She made the most delicious bread ever known to earth. Eathel went to be with her Lord on 12/31/96 so she could begin 1997 properly. We miss her terribly.
